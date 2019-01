Казахстан: создатели видеоигры «украли» лицо казахской модели?

View this post on Instagram

*cough cough* Hello to everyone. Especially to those 3K of you who have followed me since the release of the new @leagueoflegends cinematic from 2 days ago. 👋🏻 I have been receiving hundreds and hundreds of screenshots of Irelia from LoL players asking if I had a collaboration with the creators of the game. And the answer is no. Not to mention all of the times I have been called Irelia within the past two days here on Instagram. I understand the concept of “inspiration”. I do, however, feel the need to defend my identity in certain cases, especially the ones that happen without my consent. I have never been in such a situation before and I have mixed feelings. I’m already consulting with professionals, but if you think this case might not be a coincidence too, feel free to share this post and tag @leagueoflegends or @riotgames to support me. Thank you 🙌🏻 #IreliaIRL